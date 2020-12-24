Hundreds of wreaths decorate the graves of veterans at South Buxton Cemetery. Wreaths were placed locally in conjunction with the Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 19 in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. There was no Buxton ceremony this year. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Free Christmas Eve meal

Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road in Buxton is hosting a free turkey dinner at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.

The church will offer takeout containers as an option for those who do not want to dine inside. Social distancing guidelines are in effect including wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer.

Winter impacts at Town Hall

Buxton Town Clerk and Office Manager John Myers said wintry weather and walkway conditions has changed the foot traffic pattern at Town Hall.

With two front doors, one side will be for entry and the other to exit, he said.

“The goal is to limit the distance to walk in and out of town hall on winter walkways and inside hallways,” Myers said. “Please be assured that we will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed.”

 

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal community, buxton maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles