Free Christmas Eve meal

Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road in Buxton is hosting a free turkey dinner at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.

The church will offer takeout containers as an option for those who do not want to dine inside. Social distancing guidelines are in effect including wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer.

Winter impacts at Town Hall

Buxton Town Clerk and Office Manager John Myers said wintry weather and walkway conditions has changed the foot traffic pattern at Town Hall.

With two front doors, one side will be for entry and the other to exit, he said.

“The goal is to limit the distance to walk in and out of town hall on winter walkways and inside hallways,” Myers said. “Please be assured that we will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: