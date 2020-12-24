PORTLAND — An Old Orchard Beach man was recently sentenced to serve 6 1/2 years in

federal prison in connection with a guilty plea to a drug charge.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy sentenced Aboubacar Congo, 32, on Dec. 15. He pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl in September 2019. A second charge of possession with intent to distribute, along with a charge of maintaining drug-involved premises was dismissed by the court.

Following his in-custody sentence, Congo is to serve three years of supervised release.

Court documents said Congo was the leader of a group that obtained the drugs from out-of-state suppliers and distributed them to customers in the Old Orchard Beach area.

When agents executed a search warrant at Congo’s Old Orchard Beach apartment he shared with several others in November 2018, they found fentanyl and crack cocaine inside. An affidavit prepared by a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigator located multiple bags of drugs on the floor of the master bathroom, behind the washer and dryer, in the bathroom vanity and in a drawer in the master bedroom.

The court agreed to recommend to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons that Congo, who lived in New York before making his way to Maine, be placed in a facility in or near there so family members could visit him.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.

