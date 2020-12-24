Holiday closures
The Gorham Municipal Center, administrative offices and Baxter Memorial Library will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 31.
Christmas tree disposal
Residents can dispose of their natural Christmas trees at Gorham Public Works, 80 Huston Road. Trees can be dropped off near the silver bullet recycling units.
“Additionally, local farms may be accepting natural Christmas trees as goats find these to be a tasty snack,” a town announcement said.
Artificial trees are not recyclable and must be disposed of as trash.
Curbside pickup of Christmas trees is not available.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 17 that the U.S. public debt was $27,506, 888,886, 871.57.
