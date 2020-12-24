The issue of Trump administration crimes is complicated. Some suggest the Biden administration should fully investigate illegalities and prosecute those responsible. After all, U.S. law applies to all, including the president. Historian Heather Cox Richardson suggests that if Richard Nixon had been prosecuted for Watergate, that might have forestalled Iran-Contra and George W. Bush’s invading Iraq on false pretexts. She asserts that our leaders have permission to commit crimes because they expect to be pardoned.

Others feel the country’s division makes it unfeasible to prosecute the Trump administration without appearing partisan; or worse, like a totalitarian regime using law enforcement to suppress political opposition. Chris Hayes of MSNBC has advocated for “truth and reconciliation” tribunals similar to South Africa’s. People would be subpoenaed, placed under oath, and forced to testify. But others feel that accountability of a U.S. president is wildly different.

There are splitters – New York state investigates Trump’s alleged financial crimes, but the federal government does not. One can be sure no matter what prescription Joe Biden administers, a segment of the population won’t agree, feeling it too harsh, too lenient, biased, etc.

Ricky Nelson’s song “Garden Party” comes back to me: “You can’t please everyone, so you’ve got to please yourself.” Joe Biden must stick to the rule of law and ignore threats. Criminality is criminality, not politics.

If you are going to be damned either way, you might as well be damned for the right thing. There can be no reconciliation without a full accounting. Democracies operate by laws. No exceptions.

Richard McWilliams

Yarmouth

