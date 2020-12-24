Dec. 27, 1995

The Westbrook High School Marching Band flies to Florida today to march in the Citrus Bowl parade in Orlando on Sunday. The parade will be shown on ABC television. Making the trip are 115 students and 20 chaperones. George Bookataub, music director, is in charge.

Maine Wireless is seeking a special exception permit from the Gorham Planning Board to build a 300-foot transmission tower off Fort Hill Road. The board has scheduled a site walk on Dec. 28. Maine Wireless is a cellular telephone business based in Portland. It advertises that it is a locally owned limited partnership affiliated with Pine Tree Telephone Co. and part of a nationwide cellular network.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Dec. 21, 1960, that Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Hillock of South Gorham would host a large family gathering on Christmas Day. In Westbrook, Mr. and Mrs. Del Cargill on Christmas Day were to entertain her mother, Gertrude Ingraham of Peaks Island.

After 30 years, Charles Henderson is stepping town from the Westbrook Planning Board. He’s been chairman most of the time he’s been on the board, including the past dozen years.

Dec. 28, 2005

Gorham teacher David Hladky and high school senior Spencer Hawkes are getting high marks for a recently released children’s book they produced. Hladky, under the pen name David Ladd, wrote the poems for the book, “Beagles in My Bed,” and Hawkes created the illustrations. Hladky, who teaches 12th grade special education, saw a need to produce the book of poetry for children. “It’s a great book,” said Gorham High School physics teacher Bob Crowley.

A spokesman for Calpine, which runs the Westbrook Energy Center, said the corporation’s decision to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week will not affect operations in Westbrook. John Flumerfelt said the company does not plan to lay off any employees or close any plants in the immediate future. He said the bankruptcy “shouldn’t have any impact on our ability to pay property taxes.”

Jim Webster, a Westbrook Public Services Department employee, escaped injury after a sidewalk plow he was operating rolled over on William Clarke Drive about midnight on Dec. 21. Rescue crews took Webster to a local hospital as a precaution and he was treated and released. Webster had just gone around a turn and the pavement was dry when the machine suddenly tipped.

