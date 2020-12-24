WINDHAM – Everett Willey, 89, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, after a brief stay at the Maine Veterans Home. He was born on Feb. 3, 1931, in Bar Harbor, Maine the son of Irving and Ethelyn (Ginn) Willey.

He attended schools in Manset, Southwest Harbor and graduated from South Portland High School where he was the captain of the Rifle Team both his junior and senior years. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War in the crash rescue boat Squadrons. Everett retired from the South Portland Police department; serving as Motorcycle Officer, Dispatcher, Patrolman, Technician and Court Officer. He also retired from the Maine Correctional Center; serving as a Corrections Officer, and a Correctional Trades Instructor.

Everett was a life member of both the American Legion Post of Naples and the V.F.W. post of Harrison. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and camping. He also enjoyed the family geneology research, and family gatherings.

In addition to his wife, Eva Mae (Messer) Willey, Everett was predeceased by his brother, Wendall Willey; two sisters, Eleanor Buxton and Marcia Soule; and daughter-in-law, Nancy (Britto) Willey.

He is survived by his sons, Wayne Willey of Lubbock Texas, and Greg and Jeanne Willey of Windham, Maine; sister, Suzanne Clark of Connecticut; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation for all the staff at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. Their compassionate care will always be remembered.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To express condolence and to participate in Everett’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

