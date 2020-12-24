CAPE ELIZABETH — The TD Beach to Beacon 10K announced on Dec. 11 that had been voted as BibRave’s top 10-miles-or-less race in the United States as well as receiving BibRave’s Green Lion Award.

BibRave, a race review site, according to its website, “recognizes running events that have integrated sustainable environmental practices into their race operations” through the Green Lion Award, a release from TD Beach to Beacon 10K said.

According to a BibRave statement, “TD Beach to Beacon 10K was also included in the BibRave 100 — the definitive list of America’s best road races. This year’s list featured a Decade in Review, highlighting the best races across the country from 2010 to 2020.”

The race’s Facebook page announced that it was “thrilled” to have made BibRave’s list twice this year.

Due to coronavirus, the racing event was canceled in 2020, but in 2019, there were more 6,400 race finishers from nine countries, 42 states and more than 200 Maine cities and towns, said the release.

“The TD Beach to Beacon 10K draws runners from New England and throughout the world to picturesque Cape Elizabeth,” said the release. “The race begins on Route 77 near the Crescent Beach State Park entrance, winds along tree-lined streets and past breathtaking ocean vistas and ends in Fort Williams Park at historic Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in the world.”

Joan Benoit Samuelson, founder and chair of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K, expressed excitement to have been recognized this year.

“We are thrilled to be honored twice by BibRave and recognized on this prestigious list of America’s best road races,” Benoit Samuelson said. “It’s especially meaningful to us as the list is voted on by runners themselves and we want to thank our community for their support. We strive to make the TD Beach to Beacon 10K a great experience for runners at all levels, and this recognition validates the hard work of our staff, volunteers and sponsors.”

Dave McGillivray, founder of DMSE Sports, a sports event management company founded in 1981 that manages the TD Beach to Beacon 10K, also acknowledged the news.

“This is truly an incredible distinction to be recognized by our fellow running community and we are grateful,” he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: