SACO — Now that the city of Saco has built and moved into a new Public Works facility, it recently sold the former Public Works property at 351 North St. to a truck sales company for $2.3 million.

The sale, to Allegiance Trucks, an authorized International, Isuzu, and Ford dealership, took place Nov. 18.

City records show the 24-acre property North Street property purchased by the city of Saco on Dec. 24, 1986, is currently assessed at $2.04 million. Saco originally paid $80,000 for the property, said Saco Communications Director Emily Roy.

Allegiance Trucks CEO Kevin Carter, who was raised in southern Maine, told Saco officials he is looking forward to opening the Saco location because of its visibility and proximity to interstate access and future expansion opportunities. The company has sales locations in Auburn and Falmouth, in four other New England states and New York.

The city moved its Public Works Department to 15 Phillips Spring Road, in the Saco Industrial Park, in October. The total cost of the land purchase for the new facility, building construction, grounds, fuel islands and related infrastructure was $9.75 million. Saco voters approved a $7.25 million bond for the project in 2017, and proceeds of the sale of the North Street facility are earmarked for the project. As well, when the city bought land for the new facility, they purchased 42 acres, and plan to sell about 20 acres for industrial or business lot development.

City officials said they are happy to welcome Allegiance Trucks to Saco – the sale of the old Public Works property increases economic development during a challenging year.

“On behalf of the City of Saco, we look forward to helping the company rehabilitate the property and the site,” said Planning and Economic Development Director Denise Clavette. “Allegiance Trucks is in a phase of rapid growth, and I am thrilled that the company chose Saco as a perfect fit for their expansion plan.”

Allegiance Trucks was one of three bidders for the property.

