The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free individualized sessions, Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 and over who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education. The sessions are being held at: Jan. 25 at 1 p.m., Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Feb. 1 at 1 p.m., Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the

transition towards a new career and relevant educational credentials. We provide individualized assistance in

career planning, stackable credentials, completion of FAFSA, rehabilitation of defaulted loans, and finding the

appropriate funding for your education.

What we do:

• Career advising

• College planning

• Advocacy

• Matching participants to funding sources

• Applying for Financial aid

• Assisting in college application completion

• Application fee waivers for qualified adults

• Scholarship application completion

• As well as … helping you develop a plan for your new future

The individualized session lasts approximately one hour. Pre-registration is encouraged.

All services provided by MEOC are free of cost. If these times don’t fit your schedule, please contact us to explore your options. All sessions are subject to change. To register or for more information, call: 1-800-281-3703 or visit the website http://meoc.maine.edu

