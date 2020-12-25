SACO – Charles “Chuddy” Pollock, 94, of Saco, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford.He was born in Biddeford on April 30, 1926, a son of Charles and Nellie (Butler) Pollock. He was a graduate of Thornton Academy. After high school he enlisted and served his country in the United States Army. He married his wife Sarah Anne Harriman on July 16, 1949.Earlier, Charles was employed by Saco Lowell Shops for five years and later for Maremont Corporation / Saco Defense securing military contracts in research and development. After 34 years of service, he retired in 1988. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and hiking. One of his favorite pastimes was wintering in Florida with his wife, Sarah.He was predeceased by his wife, Sarah Anne (Harriman) Pollock and by four siblings, Ernest and Paul Pollock, June Libby and Maxine Ouellette. He is survived by four children, Charlie Pollock, Susan Lamontagne, Ann Russo and her husband James and Margaret Hazen and her partner Jim Sweet. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jane Sperrey, Jay Russo, Shanna Thompson, and Patrick Hazen and four great-grandchildren, Jenna Keller, Ashley Ahrens, Avery Sperrey and Gabriella Thompson and one great-great-grandchild, Wyatt Henry Keller.Visiting hours and service are private. A public graveside service will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.In summer of 2021 there will be an outdoor celebration of life memorial for Charles. To view Charles memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.﻿

