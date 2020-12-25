PORTLAND – It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Carroll Sweeney announces his passing.

Richard Carroll Sweeney Sr., 96, of Portland, Maine passed away Dec. 11, 2020

He was born on Sept, 20, 1924, in Portland, Maine. The son of Walter F. Sweeney and Marion R. Pentagras.

Richard was the last of his six siblings, Walter (Buddy) F. Sweeney Jr., Eleanor Sweeney (Roberts), Jean Sweeney (Fortin)

Joan Sweeney (Pitale), John Sweeney, Helen Sweeney (DeCosta). He will be missed by his four children Gary Sweeney, Delrene Goodnow, Richard C. Sweeney Jr., Arlene Donatelli. Richard also had six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

His interest and hobbies included; Irish music, fly tying, fishing the brooks and streams of Maine and at Maine state pier, the solitude of the cabin in Bingham, Maine, and socializing at Local Portland Social Clubs.

Richard received Seaman Papers in August 1945. Early in his career shipped out of Portland harbor on Coal Ships and worked on the Liberty ships during WWII. Then off to Oakland Cal and New York Harbor working for United States Lines steamships. During the ’70s and ’80s, he worked aboard the SS American Lance cargo ship until he retired from the Merchant Marines. He then worked at Rosies Pub in Portland to fill his days and enjoyed the people that work there, and socializing.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Cedars at Osher Inn of Portland for his care during 2020.

There will be a small graveside service in summer 2021 at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.

