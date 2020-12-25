SOCCER

Chris Wondolowski, Major League Soccer’s career scoring leader, signed one-year contract to remain with the San Jose Earthquakes.

The 37-year-old forward scored a team-high seven goals during the 2020 regular season to extend his career record to 166.

“While the pandemic has caused so much pain throughout the world, it’s also given me an opportunity to reflect on the things I value the most,” Wondolowski said in a statement Friday.

“I was fully committed to making 2020 the final year of my career, but I’ve reconsidered and can’t wait to join my teammates one more time as we look to bring an MLS Cup back to San Jose.”

Wondolowski holds nearly every MLS scoring record. He was drafted by the Earthquakes in 2005 and ranks first in team history in appearances, starts and minutes. In the last 11 seasons, the Californian has been the club’s leading scorer every year but 2018.

MANCHESTER CITY players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team said two staff members also tested positive and that all four are self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and government protocols.

Gabriel Jesus has been slowed by injuries and has just four goals this season in all competitions. The Brazil forward scored 23 goals in 53 games last season.

England defender Walker is in his fourth season with City.

The club said it wished all four “a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

FIFA has canceled the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups scheduled for next year due to the pandemic. The next editions are now due to be staged in 2023, with Indonesia still hosting the U20s and Peru the U17s.

FIFA says “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel.”

The governing body added “it became clear that the global situation has failed to normalize to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways.”

NHL: The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Anthony Cirelli to a three-year contract Thursday worth an annual average value of $4.8 million, securing the team’s final restricted free-agent target.

The Lightning’s primary offseason focus was to retain the 23-year-old Cirelli as well as defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak while remaining cap compliant.

Because of star winger Nikita Kucherov’s hip injury, which will cost him the entire regular season, the Lightning will be able to get under the $81.5 million flat salary cap. The Lightning will get the necessary cap relief by placing Kucherov on long-term injury reserve.

