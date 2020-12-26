Approximately one in 10 seniors age 60 and older has experienced some form of elder abuse, but the prevalence among seniors with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses is as high as 50 percent, according to the U.S. Senate Committee on Aging. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America applauds Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, for authoring a new law to better protect senior citizens living with dementia from elder abuse.

The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act, passed with unanimous bipartisan support in Congress and recently signed into law by the president, will enhance training about Alzheimer’s and other dementias for law enforcement, health providers and other front-line professionals who assess and respond to elder abuse. This additional training through the Department of Justice will help them better serve individuals affected by these illnesses and protect them from harm.

The No. 1 concern for every family who is impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses is the safety of their loved one. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America thanks Sen. Collins for her leadership and all of Maine’s federal representatives who supported this new law.

Charles J. Fuschillo Jr.

president and chief executive, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

New York

