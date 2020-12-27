I have a question in response to Staff Writer Deirdre Fleming’s article on last Sunday’s Outdoors page headlined “Yarmouth man to attempt Triple Crown of hiking – all in one year” (Dec. 20).

Why is this newsworthy?

To me, this article reads as a full-on demonstration of privilege. Two guys on break from elite college (Stanford) want a “meaningful, life-changing … ‘return to simplicity’ ” adventure. If successful at said “Triple Crown” feat (the Appalachian Trail, the Continental Divide Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail) in a single year’s time, attention for being the youngest to do so will be their claim to fame.

Need gear? Get some sponsors, like L.L. Bean, to donate it. Need money? Apparently the remaining $18,000 to fund this “meaningful, life-changing … ‘return to simplicity’ ” adventure is not a hindrance to the journey.

At a time when our country has seen nothing but deep chasms of division in nearly every aspect of society, why advertise yet another example of it?

Julie Logan

Brunswick

