GORHAM – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Margaret Auclair Gildart, our loving mother and devoted friend to all whose lives she touched, on Dec. 20, 2020. “Maggie” left us sleeping peacefully at her residence, The Inn at Village Square in Gorham, Maine, at the age of 97.

Maggie was born April 28, 1923, in Westbrook, Maine, the fifth child of seven, to Charles and Claudia Auclair. Her education began at St. Hyacinth’s school and continued at Westbrook High School, from which she graduated in 1941.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Freddie, Roger and Armand Auclair; her sisters, Laura Breton and Bertha Frasier; and her grandson, Jeffrey Miller.

She was the loving mother of Donna Gildart (Dean) and Deborah Miller (David); the proud grandmother of Lisa Bertsch (Guy), Ellen Spahr (Hugh) and Tom Edge (Kate); the delighted great-grandmother of Zoe Bertsch, Charlotte Miller, Annie Edge, Emmett Edge, Greta Spahr and Amelia Spahr; the faithful sister to Sylvia Girouard (Emery) and the aunt enjoyed by many nieces and nephews.

Maggie lived a full life as a friendly, caring person. She was a Golden Eagle Club member; a loyal volunteer at Springbrook Nursing Home; and a dedicated employee of S.D. Warren for over 40 years (where she excelled in the bowling league). After retiring in 1985, she lived her dream of traveling the world with good friend, Harriet, and enthralled many with her stories of surviving an earthquake in Mexico; a flood in Venice, and a horrible hotel fire in Vienna. Maggie then tried wintering in Alabama, Arizona, and Florida, sharing these times with longtime friend and cousin, Theresa Brochu Clarke. She then chose Florida winters, where she resided until 2012 in Naples at Marco Shores. She was very active in all the community activities and earned a reputation as a fierce bocce player.

Most of all, Maggie adored her family…always putting them first with countless days of babysitting; umpteen treks to family gatherings in Central Maine (even in dreaded snowstorms); but especially with the endless love she gave us all. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Maggie’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to The Inn’s staff for the kindness and compassion shown to her during her time there.

A celebration of Maggie’s life will be held in the summer of 2021. To express condolences or to participate in Maggie’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, her family encourages a donation to a charity of your choice.

