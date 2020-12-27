CAPE ELIZABETH – Karen Ann (McCarthy, Norwood) Fernald, 83, of Cape Elizabeth passed from natural causes with her three sons at her bedside. She was born in Portland, Maine on Sept. 22, 1937, the daughter of Clare Marie (Johnson) McCarthy and Frederick John McCarthy.

Karen was raised in Portland and was a graduate of Portland High School where she was her class Vice President and head cheerleader.

Soon after she married George Kenneth Norwood on Sept. 5, 1959. Together they moved to Camp Ellis Beach in Saco where they raised their three sons and went on to own and operate Norwood’s Lobster Pound for 20 years until George’s passing.

Karen later remarried Robert Fernald and enjoyed their time living in Marblehead, Mass., and going on numerous sailing trips. Together they retired to Cape Elizabeth and formed many friendships at Purpoodock Club.

She was predeceased by her brother, Frederick McCarthy, as well as both of her husbands, George K. Norwood and Robert Fernald.

Karen is survived by her three sons, Mark John Norwood and his son Brendan; George K. “Skip” Norwood and his wife Kelly and their children, John, Lauren, Elisabeth, Jennifer, Brittany, and Eric; and Paul Michael Norwood and his wife Elizabeth and their children, Jameson and Laina; and her brother, Wallace McCarthy.

There will be a celebration of life held in June, details to be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

During these trying times we ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Karen to your local food bank.

