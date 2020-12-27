SOUTH PORTLAND – Margaret Frances Donatelli, 92, passed away at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence in Portland on Dec. 16, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1928, in Portland to Maurice E. and Elizabeth (Mileson) Cunningham. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1947.

Margaret married John Donatelli on Oct. 11, 1947. She was employed by the Portland School Department in the lunch program as a baker for 25 years. Margaret was an avid reader, loved word games, traveling and her senior fitness classes at Lifeline and Fit to Live. She also enjoyed bird watching, the Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots and her beloved cats, Emily, Molly and Sadie.

Predeceased by her husband, John, granddaughter Katherine Donatelli and brothers Maurice, Robert, John (Jack), Donald and Philip, Margaret is survived by her four daughters, Sandra Donatelli, Jean Donatelli, Mary and her husband Alfred DuPerre, Nancy and her husband Bruce Hawkes; sons Michael and his wife Valerie Donatelli and John N. Donatelli; grandchildren Carol, David, Aimee, Michael, Matthew and Samuel; great-grandchildren Kayla, Aaron and Lillian; sisters-in-law Barbara Cunningham and Ruth Cunningham as well as many nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Road,

Westbrook, ME 04092.

