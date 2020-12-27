DARIEN, Conn. – Scott George Sargent of Darien, Conn., left this world peacefully on Dec. 15, 2020 at age 59 after a tough battle with cancer.

Scott was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to everyone. He was born to George Sargent and Ruth Sexton on Feb. 15, 1961, on Peaks Island, Maine, along with his sister, Nancy and brother, Sunny. After graduating from high school, Scott spent time on fishing boats in Portland before moving to Connecticut where he met his wife, the late Carol Armstrong Sargent. Together, they had their beloved son Timothy Scott Sargent. Later on, to add to his family, a daughter-in-law, Amy and grandson, Gunner, that he cherished.

Scott loved spending time with his family and great friends in Connecticut and Maine, including his nephew and his wife, Phillip and Christine Laughlin and their sons Matthew and Nicholas, his girlfriend Peggy Ficano and his longtime great friend Michael McTigue. He appreciated the coastal life of having fun boating, lobstering, enjoying his “brothers” best friends and making great memories.

Scott also had a passion for construction, he enjoyed being a heavy equipment operator and driving Mack trucks for over 30 years. Scott was an incredibley hard worker and generous and always there to help family and friends with multiple projects.

Family and friends will be invited to his celebration of life service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the trust fund of

Gunner Sargent.

59 Brookside Drive

Darien CT 06820

Guest Book