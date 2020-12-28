Welcome back to our year in review series where we remember the good things that happened in 2020, while recognizing the struggles. In Part One, we looked at some good things that were currently underway, or about to happen, over the holidays. In Part Two we started at January and got into April highlighting pieces such as the Chamber annual award winners, member events like The Brunswick Hotel’s Ice Bar, and recognizing the new board members who’ve helped guide the chamber. Let’s pick it up in April, when we discovered our theme for 2020.

April 2020 In Part Two, we highlighted the great April adjustments made by schools and teachers, changing almost overnight to remote life. We recognized the flexibility and resiliency of our community lenders in trying to discern the new Paycheck Protection Program. We also noted the chamber’s role as an information provider.

I’d like to expand on that for a bit, not in a self-congratulatory way, but in a way that hopefully makes you realize what role our chamber of commerce plays in our local communities. Events in April helped show the importance of chambers. Because of the chaos, our chamber was in position to help many local businesses, and being that resource for so many either re-confirmed, or re-defined, who we are for many citizens.

You see, the strength of the chamber is not any particular program or community event, but rather the strength comes from the network we’ve built. Chambers of commerce have businesses that pay dues to be members, and those members get plugged into the chamber network. Being “plugged in” has many aspects, such as: we market your business online and in our guide, your business gets added to our communications list so you receive the e-newsletter, your business gets invited to attend chamber networking events and invited to help the chamber through our committees, such as the WILL Power Team, our Ambassadors, or our multiple event committees.

My chamber philosophy has always been a bit different than my colleagues, as I prefer a bigger tent. Which is to say, we give chamber access to many more businesses then just our dues paying members, which differs from other chambers. My philosophy is, if you want people to join the chamber, let them experience its worth and then they will join when they are able. This philosophy has been cultivated over a dozen years in Chamber life, and it has served me well.

Because we’re structured in that way, and because we are the hub of a vast network that includes local businesses, schools, statewide business associations, and all levels of government, we became a vital resource for members businesses and non-members alike. The network has always been there, but its importance came to the forefront with the upheaval of 2020.

For instance, up until April 2020 we typically created four or five weekly e-newsletters per month; in April 2020 we did 15. Information was coming in quickly throughout our network, and we became the mouthpiece to get the information to our local businesses, releasing the information as often as needed.

Here are just a few of the topics from our e-newsletters in March and April: March 20 – FAME and SBA Loans – How to Apply March 20 – Midcoast Business Facebook group (which we created for businesses to post their own updates) March 27 – Community Resource Page (on the SMMC homepage; a clearing house for all updates – where to apply for different programs, new state/town mandates, unemployment resources, etc.) Apr. 2 & 3 – Paycheck Protection Program enrollment info April 10 & 13 – Invitation for a Zoom call asking for business feedback on PPP and EIDL Loans and answering your questions April 21 – Postponement of Heritage Days and MSMT’s season April 28 – Childcare provider CARES Act funding video April 29 – Introducing the Maine’s Re-Opening Plan survey.

This information wasn’t limited to only member businesses- we shared it with all businesses because everyone needed help. We had information coming in from across the state, from our U.S. Senators and Representatives offices and we were meeting twice per week with our statewide chamber colleagues to share programming and ideas.

Because, that’s what chambers do.

People think we’re all about networking, or marketing, or advocacy but that’s not it. We do what our businesses need us to do. Period. The best chambers are constantly asking businesses what they need and are creating programming to meet that need. Sometimes that means marketing; sometimes that means networking or advocacy. Yet, sometimes it means providing 15 e-newsletters over 30 days with the most critical information businesses need so they can survive.

In short, we’re here to help.

May 2020 May was defined by the State Re-opening Plan released by Governor Mills in late April. It called for staged re-openings of businesses with checklists of safety precautions. Our chamber partnered with the Portland Regional Chamber to create a business survey that we distributed through MACCE (our statewide network of chambers of commerce). Over 1,400 business leaders gave us there thoughts on the re-opening plan.

The most shocking takeaway from the survey was anticipated 2020 losses of 52.5% in total, with lodging, restaurants and retailers expecting losses above that. This survey gave us an understanding of what to expect from the year and also gave feedback that helped shape future policies to help these businesses.

May was also highlighted by Bill Dodge Auto Group, Rusty Lantern Markets, Priority Real Estate Group and the Times Record combining on a mid-May to mid-June advertising section for five weeks where businesses could take out ads for a simple donation. The Community Matters page ads told citizens when these businesses were open. Each week was highlighted by a spotlight article on a non-profit organization who had a match-funding campaign going on. By year’s end, the non-profits all exceeded their fundraising goals because of these efforts.

We will pick it up from there, in Part Four, next week!

Cory King is executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

