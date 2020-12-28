Recently, I found myself listening to an update on Maine Public radio with Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control. Even when the news is not good, I find comfort knowing that I will hear clear and transparent news and the best advice that can be had, and that the Maine CDC is doing all that can be done to keep us safe. They keep bringing news that we don’t want to hear and telling us to behave in ways we’d rather not. I’m sure that they feel frustrated and discouraged at times as they urge us to stay apart and to wear masks, over and over again.

The mayor of Chatanooga said on the Friday PBS News Hour that the lack of leadership and direction from the state of Tennessee was responsible for the highest COVID cases and COVID death rates in the country. We are very lucky in Maine to have these two folks, who are telling us the truth, not spinning or using the platform to advance their own interests. I feel much safer living in Maine where the government is effectively in charge, sharing all the information as it becomes known. They seem tireless and unflappable as they answer all the questions we have.

I feel that our low COVID rate, relative to the rest of the country, is in great part due to their diligence. We owe them and the CDC our deepest gratitude.

Christine Koch

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: