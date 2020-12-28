Mornings in Paris recently donated $1,000 in proceeds from the sales of its Community Blend, a specially roasted coffee to benefit Community Outreach Services.

It took eight months to reach its goal, starting last April when owner Paul Humphrey closed the cafe because of the growing concerns about the developments of COVID-19.

“We saw an immediate demand for the coffee from generous businesses and customers, and we have been able to donate $4 for every 1-pound we sell,” Humphrey said in a written statement.

It’s been a rewarding mission for the Lower Village Kennebunk cafe.

“We spent April working out our new safety-first approach to the day-to-day running of the cafe,” Humphrey said. “Whilst doing this we wanted to keep staff busy and employed and worked on a plan to give back and support the community at the same time.

“We wanted to be part of the solution rather than the part of the problem.”

They decided to do what they do best, and developed a new coffee roast specifically for the fund. The Community Blend sold by the pound was born.

Community Outreach Services (COS) has been serving families in need in the towns of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel for over 24 years, offering a weekly produce pantry, a family voucher program, a school snack program as well as offering fuel assistance and specific financial need requests to those that are in need of emergency help.

“It has been a fun and rewarding project to work with COS and really gave us a sense of purpose through the very challenging months at the start of the pandemic,” said Humphrey. “This project has invigorated our desire to be an integral part of the community, especially during these challenging times, and we are already working on our next project.”

Humphrey said they stand ready to help local initiatives. For more information or to collaborate with Mornings in Paris, email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.