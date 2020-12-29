The SMU women’s basketball team has decided not to play the remainder of its 2020-21 season, with players opting out because of health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The school said in a statement that while the players agreed that all possible steps and precautions had been taken to keep them healthy and safe, they decided “that the totality of the circumstances was resulting in an in-season experience that they did not wish to prolong.”

Athletic Director Rick Hart said it was a difficult decision for the players to make, and that the school supported them.

The women’s basketball team was 0-6 overall after losing its first two American Athletic Conference games.

Other SMU programs will continue to compete as scheduled.

SMU follows the Duke women’s basketball team, which also ended its season.

SKIING

ALASKA: The University of Alaska ski team has raised enough money to save the alpine squad from elimination.

A $12,000 donation two days before Christmas Day lifted the team’s collections to $628,000 in cash and pledges, enough to save the program, The Anchorage Daily News reported Monday.

The University of Alaska’s board of regents voted in September to eliminate three sports, including alpine skiing, hockey and gymnastics. The board also said it would consider reinstatement for any program that could raise two years of operating costs before the next meeting in February.

The hockey program needs to raise $3 million and the gymnastics team needs to raise $880,000. They haven’t met their goals yet.

“The kind of support we’ve seen and the timeline it arrived in should demonstrate to the regents and president and chancellor that this is a quality program and it should stick around,” Ski Coach Sparky Anderson said Monday.

The $12,000 donation came Dec. 23 while Anderson was on the phone with William Bamber, the father of freshman skier Moro Bamber of Toronto.

“He said, hey, you’re really close, let’s just make this happen. He wrote a check and he did it online so it was immediate, (and) that effectively gave us the best Christmas present the athletes and the team could have wanted,” Anderson said.

The University of Alaska Foundation must next certify the donations.

