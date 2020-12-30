SOUTH PORTLAND — The city’s Economic Development Committee is accepting nominations through Jan. 15 for the 2020 Business & Economic Development Awards.

The department is looking for nominations of businesses that fall under six different categories this year, said Bill Mann, economic development director, in press release. These include COVID Pivot Pioneer, Heroes Helping Heroes, Nothing’s Going to Stop Us Now, Job Preserver, Keeping Us Safe and Impact Award.

According to the statement, “This year, like most events, we are doing things differently with a virtual awards ceremony. We have decided to recognize the struggles that our business community has faced and to focus our awards on honoring the businesses keeping us safe and working through the pandemic.”

Examples of businesses that would fall under each of the six categories can be found at info.southportland.org/2020businessawards, the nomination form.

“So let us recognize our local heroes,” said the release. “The businesses that make South Portland a great community. The ones that kept us safe and kept us working.”

The date and time for the virtual ceremony is yet to be determined. Winners will receive a banner or plaque as well as recognition.

“Nominees must be located in South Portland, produce high-quality goods or services, treat their employees well and be good community partners,” the release said. “The EDC Awards Committee will review all nominations and provide its recommendations to the full EDC for its review and approval.”

Last year, recognized businesses included Organic Roots Salon & Day Spa, Knitting Nook, Elizabeth Darling of Maine Roofing, Inc., Fred Pape III of Pape Chevrolet/Pape Subaru, Saunders Electronics and New Gen Hospitality, LLC, said Tess Parks, Economic Development Department staff member. Award categories have changed this year.

Businesses are welcome to nominate themselves, said the release.

