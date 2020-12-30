Beverly Ann Emero 1933 – 2020 BATH – Beverly Ann Emero, 87, of Bath passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2020. She was born on Sept. 12, 1933, the daughter of Bessie Travis Allegrin and Frank Allegrin Jr. She lived her whole life in Bath and graduated from Morse High School. Beverly then worked for the family business, Allegrins Lumber for many years and eventually co-owned the business with her only sibling Frank (Bo) Allegrin. She also worked for many years at White Travel. She was involved in several other activities and organizations in Bath including the Bath Memorial Hospital Auxiliary League, Member of the Board of Directors of the Midcoast Federal Credit Union and was active in her church, The United Church of Christ. Beverly was predeceased by her father, Frank Allegrin, Jr, her mother, Bessie Travis Allegrin, her brother, Frank Allegrin. Beverly was also predeceased by her husband, Donald Emero and his son, Steven Emero and daughters, Anabel Emero and Vickie Emero and one remaining step son Curtis Emero. She leaves behind her son, Thomas Emero; her grandson, Benjamin Emero and extended family members of Deborah Emero, Marissa Marcoux and Allison Smith. Beverly loved people and was always there to lend a helping hand or just talk and she will be greatly missed by many. A service will be scheduled sometime in the spring or summer of 2021 when weather and COVID restrictions allow. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

