SACO — Constance “Connie” A. Picard, 68, of Saco, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at her residence.

Ms. Picard was born June 19, 1952, in Biddeford, Maine, to Mr. Henri Paul Picard and Mrs. Cecile Guillette Picard. She is a graduate of Biddeford High School. She worked at Kesslen and Allied Shoe Manufacturing Company, Fun Town Splash Town and volunteered at the soup kitchen. Connie was a member at Creative Work Systems in Saco for the last 15 years.

Connie enjoyed reading, playing cards and watching game shows on TV, but she loved having coffee with her friends at McDonalds every Friday. Her latest passion was painting and she created various art pieces while at Creative Works.

Ms. Picard is preceded in death by: both her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, David and Joanne Picard, and brother, Marcel Picard.

Ms. Picard is survived by: her brothers, Fr. Raymond Picard of Yarmouth, Gerard Picard (Priscilla) of Saco, Andre Picard (Priscilla) of Saco, Michael “Mitch” Picard (Lisa) of Cape Neddick, and Roland Picard of Saco; sisters, Lorraine Cote (Raymond) of Biddeford, and Diane Johnson of Saco; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel. A small service for the family will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life will be held on Connie’s birthday next June 19.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Creative Works, Attn: Trish Brown, 10 Speirs St., Westbrook, ME 04092.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

