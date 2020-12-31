MIAMI — Any debate about who should start for the Miami Dolphins this week at quarterback ended Thursday with backup Ryan Fitzpatrick’s positive test for COVID-19.

Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench to rescue his team last week, is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo as Miami tries to clinch an AFC wild-card berth.

The Dolphins placed Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“It hurts,” safety Eric Rowe said. “He’s a leader of our team. He brings energy, even in the Zoom meetings. But you’ve got to push forward. I’m just praying for his health.”

Coach Brian Flores had already said rookie Tua Tagovailoa will start his ninth game in a row Sunday, to the consternation of many Miami fans who prefer Fitzpatrick. The 38-year-old veteran replaced Tagovailoa last week in the fourth quarter and orchestrated an improbable comeback win at Las Vegas that allowed the Dolphins (10-5) to retain control of their playoff chances.

Miami signed Jake Rudock as Tagovailoa’s new backup. Rudock has thrown five passes in the NFL, all in 2017, and has spent multiple stints on the Dolphins’ practice squad in 2019-20.

The Dolphins also placed linebacker Elandon Roberts on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Everyone else on the active roster practiced Thursday, an indication no player was identified as a high-risk close contact with Fitzpatrick.

His availability for a possible wild-card playoff game next week is in question. The 16-year veteran has never made the postseason, and the Dolphins will clinch a postseason berth if they beat Buffalo.

“He’s our guy,” receiver Isaiah Ford said. “But if this year has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. We all love Ryan, but we’ve got a job to do. I think everybody is focused on getting it done.”

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Florida, which reported 17,192 new cases Thursday, the most yet in the state in a single day.

The Dolphins’ lineup has endured only modest disruptions because of the pandemic. Just one starter – running back Myles Gaskin – went on the COVID-19 list in December, and he missed two games.

“Everyone has had to make some sacrifices,” Flores said last week. “Overall it has been good, as long as guys follow the protocols, make the sacrifices and make smart decisions. We’re still in it, though. We’re not done by any stretch of the imagination.”

BROWNS: Cleveland ended 2020 without practicing for its first game in 2021. COVID-19 has the Browns’ playoff hopes in peril.

Top cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith tested positive and were ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team also canceled practice as it prepares for a game it needs to win to clinch a playoff spot.

Despite the new cases, Sunday’s game at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium remains on schedule, according to an NFL spokesman. The league is closely monitoring the Browns’ situation and overseeing standard contact tracing.

If they win, the Browns (10-5) will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and end the NFL’s longest current playoff drought.

But they’ll have to do it without three defensive starters: Ward, their best defensive back; linebacker B.J. Goodson, the defensive signal caller; and safety Andrew Sendejo.

PACKERS: Coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility newly acquired defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison could play in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday at Chicago.

The Packers claimed Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as they looked to add depth to their defensive front for their playoff run. LaFleur said Thursday that Harrison is with the team already.

“He’ll be at practice today,” LaFleur said. “He will potentially be suiting up Sunday. We’ll see how the week goes. I think that’s always hard to ask of somebody. But then again, you’re dealing with a true pro, a vet that’s been around and seen a lot. It’s just how fast can we get him acclimated to what we’re trying to do and what we’re asking him to do. But like I said, we’re just really happy to have him in the building.”

Harrison’s current and former team are competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs along with the New Orleans Saints (11-4).

The Packers (12-3) will earn the top seed if they beat or tie Chicago (8-7), or if San Francisco (6-9) beats or ties Seattle (11-4).

RAMS: Defensive lineman Michael Brockers has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Brockers joins receiver Cooper Kupp on the list ahead of the Rams’ season finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Kupp isn’t expected to rejoin the Rams in time for the game, but the team hasn’t speculated on Brockers’ availability.

Brockers is a key starter, leader and run-stopper for the NFL’s top-ranked defense, with 51 tackles and five sacks.

CARDINALS: Safety Chris Banjo will not play Sunday after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

FALCONS: Atlanta will be without center Alex Mack for its season finale against Tampa Bay. He went on the COVID-19 list after the team stopped all in-person work at its practice facility.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »