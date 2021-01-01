NEW YORK — De’Andre Hunter scored 23 points help the Atlanta Hawks to a 114-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Trae Young scored 21 points and John Collins had 20 for Atlanta, which had six players in double figures and improved to 4-1. Atlanta split a back-to-back set with Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points to lead the Nets, who have lost three of four. Kyrie Irving had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nets came back to beat the Hawks on Wednesday night in a 145-141 thriller. Atlanta ensured Brooklyn would not rally this time.

The Hawks led 61-52 at halftime and extended it to 89-73 at the end of the third quarter. They pushed the lead to 100-80 early in the fourth quarter.

MAVERICKS 93, HEAT 83: Luka Doncic had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead Dallas to a win at home.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points as the Mavericks rebounded from a 118-99 loss at home to Charlotte on Wednesday during which they trailed by 30 points in the second half.

Bam Adebayo scored 19 points and Avery Bradley had 15 for Miami.

The Heat missed all 12 of their 3-point attempts in the first half and finished 7 for 33 behind the arc.

GRIZZLIES 108, HORNETS 93: Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and undermanned Memphis won at Charlotte.

Memphis, which had seven players ruled out for various health reasons and dressed just nine, closed out a three-game road trip with a 2-1 record.

Kyle Anderson finished with 18 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke 15 scored for Memphis.

Bismack Biyombo led Charlotte with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball had 15 points and a team-best six assists. The Hornets got 14 points each from Gordon Hayward and Caleb Martin.

BUCKS 126, BULLS 96: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and host Milwaukee used torrid 3-point shooting to blast short-handed Chicago.

Milwaukee shot 22 of 45 from 3-point range, and Antetokounmpo was two assists from a second straight triple-double.

Chicago played its second straight game without forwards Lauri Markkanen and Chandler Hutchison as well as guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.

LAKERS 109, SPURS 103: Anthony Davis had 35 points and 11 rebounds and LeBron James added 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Los Angeles rallied for a win at San Antonio.

The Lakers closed the game with a 9-0 run for their second win against the Spurs in three days.

WIZARDS 130, TIMBERWOLVES 109: Bradley Beal had 31 points and seven assists, and visiting Washington won without Russell Westbrook for its first victory of the season.

Westbrook sat out for rest on the second game of a back-to-back, but the Wizards didn’t look like the same team that lost the night before at home to Chicago.

NOTES

FINES: Utah guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by the NBA for making contact with a game official Thursday night in the Jazz’s 106-95 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

• The NBA fined three players a total of $85,000 for their roles in a dustup Wednesday between Charlotte and Dallas.

James Johnson of Dallas was fined $40,000. For the Hornets, Cody Martin lost $25,000 and Caleb Martin $20,000.

The NBA said Johnson deliberately pushed Cody Martin out of bounds. Cody Martin’s fine was for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official, and Caleb Martin was fined for entering the action and making contact with a referee.

