WATERVILLE — Maine State Police and Waterville police are investigating a shooting on Western Avenue, but are not saying what happened.

Katy England, social media coordinator for Maine State Police, said at 7:11 p.m. in an email that confirmation of a shooting came from Major Crimes Central.

“Maine State Police Major Crimes Central assisted Waterville Police Department with a shooting at a residence on Western Ave. in Waterville,” England’s email says. “No details are available at this time as investigative efforts are continuing. There is no threat to the public.”

Three police cruisers, two with blue lights flashing, were parked at the snowy scene at 92 Western Ave. just after noon Saturday and a detective arrived around 1 p.m. following the incident, which occurred sometime around noon.

A police sergeant at the scene said he could not comment. Police Chief Joseph Massey arrived at the scene at about 1:15 p.m. and later also said he could not comment as it was too early to do so.

Massey texted a reporter at 7:18 p.m. to say detectives were just clearing the scene.

“I don’t have any more information I can share with you at this time,” his text says.

At least two adults were standing in the driveway talking with police officers and two small children were being supervised in a police cruiser at the small two-story brown house with an addition on the back. Officers were talking to one another. A neighbor shoveling his driveway said he had heard that a shooting occurred but did not hear a bang.

The Waterville Police Mobile Command Center arrived at the scene just before 2 p.m. and parked in the driveway. Later, a State Police Major Crimes Unit vehicle arrived.

Massey had said at 2:10 p.m. at the scene that he could not yet comment on what was happening.

“Nothing I can tell you at this point,” he said. “Simply a little too early.”

Massey spent the latter part of the afternoon at the police station where he said by phone around 4:30 p.m. that he still had no information to release.

Western Avenue stretches from Elm Street to First Rangeway. The house where the incident occurred is near a bend in the avenue near Vallee Avenue, about halfway between those two streets.

The Waterville assessor’s tax database says the home is owned by Daniel and Cori Hood, who were married in 2015, according to their Facebook pages. The pages show a photograph of Daniel Hood with three small boys.

