I am concerned about the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to incarcerated people throughout our state, and I urge Gov. Mills and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to reprioritize these individuals. When we choose to incarcerate people as a form of punishment, we take on the responsibility for their care, and the contraction of this virus need not be an additional punishment.

According to Marshall Project and Associated Press data, 7.1 of each 100 prisoners in Maine have contracted the coronavirus, compared with 1.2 of each 100 Mainers overall. Epidemiologically, I see little difference between the risk of superspreading events within congregate care facilities and within prisons. Rates of pre-existing conditions that increase vulnerability to the virus are significantly higher in incarcerated populations than in the general public, and sociologist Evelyn Patterson estimates that every year of incarceration already takes two years off a person’s life.

If the focus of vaccine distribution is truly to mitigate risk of infection, correctional staff and incarcerated individuals should be vaccinated alongside those in congregate care settings. A full population and staff count at all adult state facilities (which we do not currently have) comes to only 3,139 people.

By prioritizing one vulnerable group over another, we make ourselves judge, jury and potential executioner.

I implore Gov. Mills to provide an example of equity and humanity to Mainers all across the state by appropriately prioritizing incarcerated Mainers, instead of shooting us all in the foot to avoid a difficult political moment.

Danielle Wyman

Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: