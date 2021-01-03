YARMOUTH – Elinor Richards Jones, 84, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020. The daughter of Joseph and Abigail Scott Richards, she was born in Yarmouth Jan. 10, 1936. She graduated from North Yarmouth Academy, class of 1954. She was employed at Federal Loan and Building as assistant treasurer, retiring in 1980.

She enjoyed knitting, traveling, golf with her good friend of 72 years, Judy Stiles Oliver, and meeting with The Domino Dames every Wednesday afternoon. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church and volunteer for Yarmouth Health Council and Make-a-Wish of Maine.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Raymond Jones; brothers, Joseph Richards, John Richards, and sister, Elizabeth Morison.

She is survived by her son, Robert Demont and his wife Priscilla of Cumberland, granddaughter Kathryn Demont of Denver, Colo.; son, Edward Demont and his wife Linda of Brunswick, and grandson, Samuel Demont of Brunswick; a brother, Donald Richards; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral arrangements will be held at a future time followed by a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yarmouth.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Elinor’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that acts of kindness and charity may be given to individuals or organizations of one’s choice in Elinor’s memory or gifts made to

Make-a-Wish of Maine,

66 Mussey Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

Guest Book