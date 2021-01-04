Thank you for publishing the Dec. 26 article “Bobby Lipps, fixture of Munjoy Hill, remembered as friendly, helpful neighbor.”

It is always pleasant to read or hear of a community that embraces the contribution of a unique individual with a developmental disability. I am sure Bobby valued the services he so dutifully performed.

My family can attest to having had a similar experience when the Portland Fire Department embraced my brother, Jim, many years ago.

The article warmed my heart and brought a tear to my eye.

Catharine Fox

Gorham

