Thank you for publishing the Dec. 26 article “Bobby Lipps, fixture of Munjoy Hill, remembered as friendly, helpful neighbor.”

It is always pleasant to read or hear of a community that embraces the contribution of a unique individual with a developmental disability. I am sure Bobby valued the services he so dutifully performed.

My family can attest to having had a similar experience when the Portland Fire Department embraced my brother, Jim, many years ago.

The article warmed my heart and brought a tear to my eye.

Catharine Fox
Gorham

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles