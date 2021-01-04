Who is Josh Hawley? Josh Hawley is a first-term senator from the state of Missouri. Mr. Hawley has announced his intention to object to the certification of the Electoral College results come the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

Sen. Hawley attended Harvard and is a former clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. In other words, Mr. Hawley is a pretty smart guy.

Does he truly believe that massive voter fraud took place? Very doubtful! So what is Mr. Hawley up to? Simple analysis suggests he has his sights set on becoming the Republican presidential candidate for 2024. Can one think of a better way to quickly gain national attention and the attraction of 70 million-plus Trump voters than to challenge the results of the 2020 election?

It’s all about power. Our democracy and the voice of the people have little to do with it. Why not sell out your soul and the soul of the nation if it will promote your personal political ambitions?

Congratulations, Mr. Hawley, we in Maine and the rest of the nation now know who you are. May your star just as quickly fade into the sunset.

Thomas W. Flinn

Old Orchard Beach

