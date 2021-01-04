First, I wish to thank all medical workers, first responders, front-line workers and any who are leading with critical thinking in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. It is more important than ever to be mindful of the science and be flexible as the scientific information on COVID continues to inform us. Thank you all who mask up, wash your hands and social distance as we go into another year.

We are staring down the test tube of “Warp Spread.” With a new, more infectious variant of COVID-19, deniers of science choose to allow and sometimes participate in the infection of others. And the president of “Warp Speed” plays golf.

Instead of a thoughtful, coordinated vaccination program, we have a lower-than-needed number of doses for citizens because of the lack of federal leadership, supply, funding and human power. And the president of privilege, who had gold-plated treatment for COVID, plays golf.

Incredible mental, physical and financial harm happens daily because of this crisis. Impotent Washington elected officials play political games while this suffering deepens. And the leader of the “PAC” president plays golf.

Oh, wait! I stand corrected. The leader of the “PAC” president returned to D.C. to rally a pack of democracy deniers and continue his trail of chaos and lies.

God, help us recruit, elect and support people of principle and heart for the well-being of all people of this country.

Rev. Kathleen H.N. Towns

Westbrook

