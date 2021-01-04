Maine reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one additional death.

The number of new cases have been slightly lower the last three days when compared to last week – with case counts less than 400 as opposed to in the 500s or 700s – but it wasn’t immediately clear whether Maine is still experiencing a lag in reporting cases related to the New Year’s Day holiday. The first two days after Christmas, Maine reported lower case counts, but the daily case counts jumped after that as labs caught up with their backlog.

Maine’s daily COVID-19 case numbers are far outpacing the summer and early fall, when the state was experiencing about 30 new cases per day statewide. Overall, Maine has had 25,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 360 deaths.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will address the media at 2 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, vaccines continue to roll in, with 32,995 people having received the first dose of the vaccine. The first people to be vaccinated in Maine include frontline health care workers, staff and residents of nursing homes and paramedics. Maine is expected to receive a shipment of 17,075 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week, which will bring the total number of doses shipped to Maine to more than 81,000.

Those 75 and older – about 107,000 of Maine’s 1.3 million population – are wondering when they will receive a vaccine. They are currently included in Phase 1B, at the same time as essential workers, but there’s no firm time frame on when they will be immunized or exactly how the rollout for that age group will be conducted. Elderly patients are the most vulnerable to dying of COVID-19, about 85 percent are those age 70 or older.

“A lot of people want to know where they are on the list, but unfortunately there is no list, because timetables are still up in the air,” said Dr. James Jarvis, Northern Light Health’s Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, in an interview last week.

Shah has said that the state is considering altering its plan to move up those 75 and older higher on the priority list of vaccinations. As of now, a rough estimate on when older Mainers could start getting immunized would be in late January or February.

The Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram reported on Sunday that some seniors were criticizing the Mills administration for putting elderly Mainers in the same spot in the vaccine line as essential workers, such as grocery store clerks.

“When I hear that….cashiers are going to get it ahead of the elderly, that leaves me emotionally drained,” said Jacqueline Lessard, 74, of Augusta.

