Nancy Jane (Rosentreter) Dahn, 84, of Kennebunk, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Jan. 2, 2021. She was born the only child of Erna and Waldemar Rosentreter of Webster, Massachusetts. Nancy loved spending time with her family and at her church, South Congregational Church in Kennebunkport.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Paul Dahn, the love of her life. She is survived by her four children, Kevin Dahn and his wife Nancy of Oakham, Massachusetts, Gary Dahn and Karen Penticost of Ashland, Massachusetts, Lori Guile and her husband Brice of Esbon, Kansas, and Scott Dahn and his wife Cheryl of Kennebunk; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Nancy and Paul were the owners of the Kennebunks Upholstery Shoppe and proud to do work for many in Kennebunkport, including the Bush family.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to South Congregational Church, P.O. Box 414, 2 North St., Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

A private burial service will be held at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Nancy's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

