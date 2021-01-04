Paul Whitney Austin 1932 – 2020 AUGUSTA – Paul Whitney Austin, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 26, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. He was surrounded in love by his family and friends. Paul was born in Unity, Maine to Lillian F. and Raymond G. Austin on May 18, 1932. The oldest of four children, Paul attended Thorndike Grammar School and graduated from Freedom Academy in 1951. He enjoyed fishing and hunting around his hometown of Thorndike and shared many special moments with his children teaching them the art of stream fishing whenever he could. Upon his graduation from Freedom Academy in 1951, Paul moved to Bath, Maine and began working for the Hyde Windlass Corporation. While living in Bath, he met Laura Joy Palmer and the two were married just nine weeks later on Feb. 9, 1952. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952, and shortly thereafter, he and his new bride moved to Cheyenne, Wy. for basic training. Paul advanced to the rank of E-4 and remained at Francis E. Warren Airforce Base in Cheyenne for the duration of his time in the military. The couple returned home to Maine in 1956, and Paul went back to work at the Hyde Windlass Corporation. He later transferred to Bath Iron Works (BIW), where he remained until 1970. Following his time at BIW, Paul’s love of cars drew him to numerous positions in the automobile industry, working for multiple companies in a variety of positions until his retirement. In 1981, Paul moved to Lakeland, Fla. and spent his days walking the neighborhood, while taking time to stop and talk to all of his neighbors. He loved to socialize and talk to everyone, and he especially enjoyed taking his beloved dog Buffy for a long walk in the warm Florida sunshine. In 2006, the couple returned to Maine one final time to be near family as Laura battled cancer. Paul was predeceased by Laura Joy Austin in March of 2011, shortly after the couple celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. In life, Paul had the fortune of not just finding the love of his life once, but twice. In 2015, he married Marilyn J. Chipman and the two resided in Topsham before moving to Augusta in 2017. Paul and his entire family are grateful for Marilyn’s unwavering love and care for him, even after his medical needs became so great that he had to remain at the Maine Home for Veterans in early 2020. Paul is survived by his wife Marilyn of Augusta; his daughters, Brenda G. Rider and husband Jewel of Brunswick, and Kim S. Hanscom and husband John of Bowdoin, and a son, Dr. Paul W. Austin Jr., and wife Lisa of Norwell, Mass. In addition, Paul is survived by his sisters, Virginia Clark of Albion and Sylvia Elliot of Oswego, N.Y. He was predeceased by a brother, Earnest E. Austin of Lyman in 1996. Paul cherished and was so incredibly proud of his grandchildren, Christopher, Tammie, Sara, Emily, Danielle, Meghan, Bradley, and Brandon. But most especially, his face lit up whenever he had a visit from one of his 20 great-grandchildren. Paul had a fierce love for his family and where he came from, and that love for them and his hometown never faded. He deeply loved his children and grandchildren, and he was proud of all their accomplishments. He was intensely committed to maintaining connections with family and friends. Family, Thorndike Grammar School, and Freedom Academy reunions were the highlight of his year and he scheduled his summers around them. His gentle smile, quick wit, and love for friends and family were the hallmarks of his life and will be remembered for generations to come. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 496 Lisbon Road, Lisbon Falls, with Reverend James Lowe officiating. Please be advised that the number of individuals allowed to attend will be limited per State of Maine COVID regulations. If you plan to attend the service in person, a negative COVID test is recommended, but not mandated. CDC and Department of Health Regulations will be followed, which require appropriate social distancing, wearing of cloth masks, and handwashing/sanitizing that best ensure everyone’s safety. Graveside services and full military honors will be held later this spring. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to: PAWS Animal Adoption Center P.O. Box 707 Rockport, ME 04856 or online at http://www.pawsadoption.org in Paul W. Austin’s memory

Guest Book