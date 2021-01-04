‘Uncovered’ Virtual Exhibit

Through Jan 31. Online at librarycamden.org/event/anne-brown.

Camden Public Library is presenting a wonderful virtual art show that you can view all month long. “Uncovered” by Rockland photographer Anne Brown is a collection of images she took pre-pandemic while travelling around New England. If you’d like to participate in a Zoom discussion and slideshow with Brown on Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m., send an email to [email protected] to request a link.

Press Herald 2020 Photos of the Year

On view online, presented by the Portland Public Library. pressherald.com/2020POTY

This year’s gallery of Press Herald 2020 photos of the year is being presented virtually by the Portland Public Library. Sit back and take your time viewing these riveting and stunning images made by Press Herald photojournalists that capture some of what happened this past year, from the pandemic to the Black Lives Matter movement and much more, including some pre-lockdown moments like a swimming and diving meet and the Carnival ME event on Portland’s Eastern Prom.

Joan Baez livestream

8:30 p.m. Saturday. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. rocklandstrand.com.

Not only is Joan Baez a celebrated folk singer, she’s a talented painter and there’s a unique opportunity to spend time online with her as she talks about her latest show, “Mischief Makers.” The show is running through Feb. 14 at Seager Gray Gallery in Mill Valley, California, but since most of us won’t make it there, you can instead attend an artist reception. Baez, who turns 80 on Jan. 9, will be interviewed, and you’ll enjoy a virtual tour of her portraits of notable Americans including V.P.-elect Kamala Harris, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Greta Thunberg, Michael Moore, Colin Kaepermick, Emma Gonzalez, Patti Smith, counter-culture icon Wavy Gravy and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker.

Maine Voices Live with Chris Newell

7 p.m. Tuesday,Jan. 12, via Zoom, please pre-register. pressherald.com/news/events/maine-voices-live.

Chris Newell (Passamaquoddy) is the executive director and senior partner to Wabanaki Nations at the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor. He”ll be interviewed live on Zoom by Press Herald arts writer Bob Keyes. Newell is the first Wabanaki Nation member to lead the museum and is a recognized innovator in decolonizing museum practices so you can expect a conversation that is both educational and fascinating. There will also be time at the end to ask Newell questions.

