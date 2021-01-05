A protracted battle over the intent and wording of disconnection notices issued by Central Maine Power Co. is flaring up again at the Maine Public Utilities Commission, two months after the agency relaxed an emergency ban on customer shutoff warnings for electric, gas, phone and water utilities that it issued last spring at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawyers representing a group of CMP customers have filed a complaint requesting that the moratorium on shutoff notices be reinstated for residential customers, and that all disconnections or threats of disconnection be suspended until after April 15. They stressed that the pandemic and its financial impacts have gotten worse, and that sending such notices now to electric customers is an unreasonable practice.

The request has gained the support of the Maine Office of Public Advocate, which also notes the increasing intensity of the pandemic. The office, which represents the interests of utility customers, also takes issue with the wording of CMP’s disconnection warning notices. It said an apparent requirement that customers pay their bills in full during a specific time may discourage some residents from contacting the company.

Last September, the PUC phased out its emergency ban as of Nov. 1 and signaled that Mainers who have fallen behind on their utility bills during the pandemic would have to start making payment arrangements or risk having their service cut off.

Ending the moratorium in November, the commission said, would help customers limit the money they’ll owe as their debt grows without repayment arrangements. It also could reduce the likelihood that utilities will seek higher rates in the future to recover the cost of lost revenue and added collection activities. That would push bad debt expenses onto all ratepayers.

But as a practical matter this winter, most residential customers of natural gas companies and electric distribution utilities such as CMP and Versant Power are protected. No winter shutoffs have occurred in Maine for at least the past two years. By law, service can’t be shut off from Nov. 15 to April 15 without the PUC’s permission.

CMP emphasized that point in its response to the complaint. Despite statements and fears to the contrary, it said, no home customers can be disconnected during the winter without express permission from the PUC. That happens only rarely, CMP noted, such as if a customer rejects making a payment arrangement approved by the PUC. It is calling for the case to be dismissed.

Critics of CMP and its billing practices have been wrangling over disconnection notices for months, at the PUC and in court.

In December, a judge dismissed most claims against CMP in a lawsuit over disconnection notices.

A customer group that has been fighting CMP’s billing practices sued over the notices, which it says are misleading and fraudulent. In that case, filed in Cumberland County Superior Court, five customers associated with anti-CMP advocacy group CMP Ratepayers Unite said the utility was using communications “strategically designed to mislead and intimidate customers with alleged overdue balances” to pay their bills without involvement of the PUC. The plaintiffs asked the court to block that practice with a temporary restraining order.

The judge denied the request. She said none of the customers were being pressured to pay money they didn’t owe, based on the notices.

In the current case at the PUC, customers and the Public Advocate also take issue with the wording of notices, highlighting what the Public Advocate says is inadequate communication in a company email about where customers can get help paying bills.

CMP said in its response to the complaint that it is complying with all PUC rules. The company has explained in the past that the shutoff notices are a normal part of the collections process for utilities, and that their objective is to get customers with unpaid bills to initiate a dialog with the utility about payment options.

No date has been set for the PUC to deliberate the case.

