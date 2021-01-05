Deborah Ann (Pickard) Russo 1956 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Deborah Ann (Pickard) Russo, 64, of Topsham passed away peacefully at Midcoast Hospital on Dec. 18, 2020 with her mother and daughters by her side. A lifelong resident of Topsham, Debbie was born in 1956 in Brunswick to Leon A. and Frances E. (Crosman) Pickard. Debbie attended Brunswick High School as well as Mt. Ararat School, graduating in 1974 as a member of its first graduating class. She earned an Associates Degree from Westbrook College. Debbie was a long time employee at Fairchild Semiconductor and National Semiconductor in South Portland. In her spare time, Debbie was an avid crafter. She loved stamping and making elaborate cards to share with her loved ones. Debbie’s real passion was spending time with her friends and family. She always had a smile on her face and was known for her sense of humor. She was a doting and involved Grammy, never passing up an opportunity to babysit or spoil her four grandkids. She was predeceased by her father, Leon Pickard. She is survived by her daughters Valerie Russo (Kevin Reddall) and Linda Sparks (Justin); grandchildren Miles, Owen, Isla and Jaina; her mother Frances Pickard; sisters Doreen Robnett (Dave), Dale Pickard (Ronald Hodges), Dianne Gagnon (Dan); niece Kate Graviett; and grandnieces Haiden and Kensley. Due to Covid, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net Memorial donations to support patient care and research may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or http://www.dana-farber.org/gift

Guest Book