Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 1/11 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Tues. 1/12 6:30 p.m. School Board
Tues. 1/12 7 p.m. Conservation Committee
Tues. 1/12 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 1/11 4 p.m. Communication Meeting
Mon. 1/11 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Mon. 1/11 7 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 1/12 8:30 a.m. Rules and Policies Committee
Tues. 1/12 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee
Tues. 1/12 6:30 p.m. Ad-Hoc Charter Review Committee
Tues. 1/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission
Wed. 1/13 7 p.m. Zoning Board
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 1/11 6 p.m. Board of Education
Mon. 1/11 6 p.m. Willard Beach Master Plan Committee
Mon. 1/11 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Tues. 1/12 5 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee
Tues. 1/12 6 p.m. City/School Budget Guidance
Tues. 1/12 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 1/13 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee
Wed. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 1/14 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee
Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group
Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
