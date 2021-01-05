Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 1/11 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Tues. 1/12 6:30 p.m. School Board

Tues. 1/12 7 p.m. Conservation Committee

Tues. 1/12 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 1/11 4 p.m. Communication Meeting

Mon. 1/11 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Mon. 1/11 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 1/12 8:30 a.m. Rules and Policies Committee

Tues. 1/12 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee

Tues. 1/12 6:30 p.m. Ad-Hoc Charter Review Committee

Tues. 1/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission

Wed. 1/13 7 p.m. Zoning Board

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 1/11 6 p.m. Board of Education

Mon. 1/11 6 p.m. Willard Beach Master Plan Committee

Mon. 1/11 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee

Tues. 1/12 5 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues. 1/12 6 p.m. City/School Budget Guidance

Tues. 1/12 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 1/13 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 1/14 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners

Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group

Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

