Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  1/11  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Tues.  1/12  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  1/12  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee

Tues.  1/12  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  1/11  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting

Mon.  1/11  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Mon.  1/11  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  1/12  8:30 a.m.  Rules and Policies Committee

Tues.  1/12  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee

Tues.  1/12  6:30 p.m.  Ad-Hoc Charter Review Committee

Tues.  1/12  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission

Wed.  1/13  7 p.m.  Zoning Board

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  1/11  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Mon.  1/11  6 p.m.  Willard Beach Master Plan Committee

Mon.  1/11  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

Tues.  1/12  5 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues.  1/12  6 p.m.  City/School Budget Guidance

Tues.  1/12  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  1/13  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  1/13  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  1/14  3 p.m.  Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur.  1/14  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Thur.  1/14  5 p.m.  Police Services Review Working Group

Thur.  1/14  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles