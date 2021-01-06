PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 38 points and the NBA-leading Philadelphia 76ers overcame a Washington record-tying 60-point performance by Bradley Beal in a 141-136 win over the Wizards on Wednesday night.

The Sixers are an NBA-best 7-1 in Coach Doc Rivers’ first season in Philadelphia.

Beal was stuffed on a layup and missed a 3-pointer inside the final minute, nearly coming up short of joining Golden State’s Steph Curry as 60-point scorers this season.

Beal, who once scored 53 and 55 points in consecutive games, sank a free throw with 4.4 seconds left to hit the mark. He went 20 of 25 from the floor, made 7 of 10 3-points and went 13 of 15 from the line to match former Wizard Gilbert Arenas for the franchise single-game mark.

Embiid again dominated after a rare slow start and continued his torrid early season run. He missed all six shots in the first quarter and scored one point. He then scored 14 in the second and helped the Sixers roll to a 19-point lead.

MAGIC 105, CAVS 94: Former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz, off to the best start of his career, suffered an apparently serious knee injury in Orlando’s home win.

Less than five minutes into the game, a driving Fultz was cut off by Isaac Okoro and his left knee buckled without contact. Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes before he was helped into a wheelchair.

PACERS 114, ROCKETS 107: Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading Indiana past visiting Houston.

Justin Holiday added a season-high 20 points for Indiana. It’s the first time the Pacers have beaten the Rockets at home since January 2017.

HORNETS 102, HAWKS 94: Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 44 points and visiting Charlotte recovered after trailing for the first time in the fourth quarter and beat Atlanta.

The Hornets led by double figures most of the game before Atlanta claimed its first lead, at 86-85, on John Collins’ three-point play with 5:22 remaining. Hayward answered with a jumper and his own three-point play and the Hornets never trailed again.



KNICKS 112, JAZZ 100: Austin Rivers scored 23 points, including 14 straight for the Knicks down the stretch, and Julius Randle had 30 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists as host New York won its third straight.

The Knicks trailed by 18 in the first half but outplayed the Jazz in the second and won for the fifth time in six games. Rivers made four 3-pointers in the final 4:17.

Elfrid Payton scored 22 points for the Knicks.

Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18 for the Jazz, who were swept in a back-to-back set of games in New York. The Brooklyn Nets routed them 130-96 on Tuesday.

NOTES

PISTONS: Rookie guard Killian Hayes has a torn labrum in his right hip and will continue to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

The team announced Hayes’ condition Wednesday but did not give a timeline for his expected recovery. He had an MRI on Tuesday.

Detroit drafted Hayes with the No. 7 pick in 2020. He has averaged 4.6 points and 21.1 minutes in seven games.

He was injured during the third quarter of a 125-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous