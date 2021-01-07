Blier reappointed to joint

panel on health coverage

Rep. Mark J. Blier, R-Buxton, has been reappointed to the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services. The committee will focus on issues surrounding private health insurance and banking.

“Health care policy remains a major focus, especially given the events of 2020,” Blier said in a press release. “Private insurance coverage needs to be attainable, affordable and useful for individuals, families and businesses. Controlling health care costs and premiums are very important to the Maine economy and future prosperity.”

Blier, also a Buxton selectman, was re-elected in November to a second term in the state House representing District 22, which includes Limington and part of Standish, part of Buxton and part of Limerick.

Carlow wants disconnect

moratorium reinstated

Rep. Nathan Carlow, R-Buxton, has co-signed a letter drafted by Sen. Joseph Baldacci, D-Penobscot, requesting that the Maine Public Utilities Commission reinstate the moratorium on utility disconnections that was in effect from March to November of last year.

“With the remainder of winter still ahead of us, it is crucial that the commission reinstate the moratorium put in place earlier in the pandemic without delay,” Carlow said in a statement. “Many Mainers remain unemployed due to the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 virus, and in these circumstances, no person who can’t afford these services should lose access to them.”

The letter further requests that the moratorium be in place for at least 120 days, and also encourages the commission to halt disconnection notices.

Budget Committee opening

Those interested in serving on the Budget Committee should send a letter of interest to the Board of Selectmen or email Krystal Dyer, selectmen’s assistant, [email protected], before Jan. 20.

The postal address for the board is 185 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine, 04093.

For more information or questions, call Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171.

