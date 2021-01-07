Tags not bags

The town on Jan. 1 transitioned to the sale of trash tags, but town trash bags will continue to be available at local stores and municipal facilities until the supply runs out.

Trash will continue to be collected in a town trash bag as long as residents use them, but tags will be used going forward. The tags will signify to the curbside collection contractor, Pine Tree Waste (Casella), that the resident has paid for the collection of each tagged bag.

A small trash tag is $1.50 and a sheet of small trash tags, $7.50; A large trash tag is $3 and a sheet of large trash tags, $15. Revenue from the sale of tags goes to pay for trash and recyclable curbside collection.

For more information, call Gorham’s Solid Waste hotline at 892-3649.

Join Historical Society

Membership in the Gorham Historical Society costs $10. To join, mail the dues to Gorham Historical Society, P.O. Box 141, Gorham, Maine, 04038.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 30 that the U.S. public debt was $27,560, 508,897, 871.53.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: