Maine has lost more jobs during the pandemic than in any recession in the past 50 years, and recovery could take a long time without improvements to public health conditions, according to a new analysis by the Maine Department of Labor.

Nearly 4,000 claims for state unemployment benefits were filed last week, the highest weekly claims total since mid-July. Another 230 claims were filed under a federal unemployment program. In total, about 4,300 people filed claims, the department reported Thursday.

The state’s labor market was devastated when the pandemic hit last spring.

The scale of job losses is far worse than that of any other economic recession since 1969, according to department’s analysis. More than 104,000 nonfarm jobs were lost between February and April. About half of those jobs have been recovered, and some industries have bounced back fully.

Total nonfarm jobs in Maine remained almost 8 percent lower in November compared with the beginning of 2020. At the worst period of the Great Recession about 12 years ago, 5 percent of total jobs were lost in the state, according to the department.

“We are still, on a percentage basis, lower than at the lowest point of the Great Recession,” said Mark McInerney, director of the state’s Center for Workforce Research and Information.

Thousands of jobs were recovered within months of the pandemic’s onset in Maine, but the recovery has stalled since then, McInerney added.

“Some of the job losses were characterized by places that were closed temporarily, then could reopen,” he said. “Certainly the rest are folks who have still not returned to work either because their employer never really reopened or returned to the same capacity. Or there are folks who got disconnected from the labor force because of school closures, lack of available childcare or health precautions they needed to take.”

Job recovery in the hardest-hit industries, particularly in leisure and hospitality, may have reached its peak until pandemic conditions change, McInerney said. jobs in those businesses are still 37 percent lower than last winter. When people feel safer going out eating and drinking together, it will likely spark a better job recovery in those industries, but it is unclear when that will be, or how the pandemic will permanently alter consumer behavior.

“What is happening in Maine is really similar to what is happening nationally,” he said. “We are in a period of much slower recovery. My sense is that this is where the economy is going to be for some time until there are some changes in the public health situation.

About 40,600 claims for continued unemployment benefits were filed in Maine last week. The state has started paying a $300-per-week federal benefit approved in a COVID-19 economic relief bill last month.

