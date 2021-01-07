Four players were added to the Boston Celtics injury list as questionable Thursday for “health and safety protocols” ahead of Friday’s game at home against the Washington Wizards.

Carsen Edwards, Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams were all added to the injury report, potentially leaving Boston considerably short-handed, especially in the frontcourt.

The NBA uses “health and safety protocols” as a designation for issues related to COVID-19. The NBA and the Celtics can’t be more specific for privacy reasons.

Javonte Green is no longer listed on the injury report. He missed Boston’s road trip that ended Wednesday and had also been listed on the report for “health and safety protocols.”

Jeff Teague, who has missed each of the last two games with a sprained ankle, is also questionable, while Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) and Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) remain out.

If Thompson and both Grant and Robert Williams are out that will likely mean ample minutes for Daniel Theis, extra time for Semi Ojeleye and possible playing time for Tacko Fall as well as considerable usage of smaller lineups.

The NBA won’t cancel a game unless a team has fewer than eight available players. Unless the Celtics have more players land on the list, they’ll still have enough players to field an acceptable roster for the game. The NBA canceled the Houston Rockets opener last month when the Rockets didn’t have eight healthy players.

KINGS: The Kings are hoping for good news regarding De’Aaron Fox after the 23-year-old point guard sustained a hamstring injury in a 128-124 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Fox left the game in the first quarter and did not return due to right hamstring tightness. Coach Luke Walton didn’t have any additional information immediately after the game.

“I don’t have an update yet,” Walton said. “We’ll probably know much more later tonight and tomorrow. … Hopefully it’s not too bad and we can get him back on the court soon.”

KNICKS: The New York Knicks re-signed Taj Gibson on Thursday, reuniting the veteran forward with Coach Tom Thibodeau.

Gibson played for the Knicks last season, averaging 6.1 points in 62 games. He was waived in November.

Gibson had his best success playing for Thibodeau in Chicago, then rejoined him in Minnesota and played two seasons for the Timberwolves.

