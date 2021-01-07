SACO — Heather A. Stewart, PharmD, has been named the 2020 Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year in Maine. The prestigious award was conferred on the Saco pharmacist at the recent meeting of the Maine Pharmacy Association.

Stewart has been employed at Walgreens for 6 1/2 years. She graduated from the University of New England School of Pharmacy in 2014 with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

The Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year award is presented annually to a pharmacist in each state for individual excellence and outstanding contributions in state pharmacy association activities, community affairs, and in professional practice. The award is sponsored by Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company.

Pharmacists Mutual, rated Excellent by A.M. Best, is a nationally recognized leader and provider of insurance products and risk management solutions for pharmacists and pharmacies, dentists and dental practices, associated businesses, and professionals.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: