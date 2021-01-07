Saco — The York County Senior College has an exciting roll out for its Winter Season 2021 , unlike anything in the past, according to a Senior College press release.

Courses will be offered via ZOOM.

1.) Meditation for the Beginner — instructor Jeff Goldsmith. Jeff has been meditating since 1969, using Zen Buddhism Practice techniques. If you have been interested in the meditation process, this will be a great series for you. Jeff has a vey calming demeanor & calm is really important during this pandemic.

2.) What the World Needs Now — instructor Mike Berkowitz. Mike has been involved as an instructor with Senior College for many years. Without assigning blame , we will concentrate on solutions to combat the inequities & inequalities, in our health care system, judicial system, the environment, politics & the media.

These two classes begin the week of Jan. 4. A fee of $25 for active YCSC members and registration forms are required with your fee. For questions or more information, contact [email protected] or by phone (207) 282-4030. More details are on our web site.

YCSC will also be offering seven lectures this winter from 3 to 4:30 p.m. via ZOOM.

Jan. 13 — “Remembering the 40s” Lorraine Masure has been involved with Senior College for many years. Lorraine continues to delight seniors by presenting alluring subject matter — some of which, as the 1940s, she’s lived.

Jan. 20 — “How We Know What We Know … What Do We Know?” Edward Gleason, Astronomer, Southworth Planetarium, U of M. For anyone who is interested in our sky this is the class for you. Ed will share his knowledge of Astronomy.

Feb. 10 — “Vaccines: How Our History Helps Us Move Forward” Stephen C. Pelsue, Ph.D., is the scientific director of BBI Solutions, Maine Site. From the beginning of COVID-19 we have looked to the development of a vaccine as our entrance to a return to normalcy. Stephen will discuss the future of the vaccine and other modalities.

Feb. 17 —”I Have Struck Mrs. Cochran with a Stake” Leslie Lamber Rounds is executive director of the Dyer Library/Saco Museum. Leslie will discuss her latest book which was released October 2020.A true crime story that takes place over a century ago in New Hampshire and is about the brutal murder of a young married woman and mother of two.

Feb. 24 — “The Ice Age and New England” Steve Podsiadle with talk about the giant ice sheet that covered Maine 20,000 yrs ago and discuss the ice age and its effects on Maine’s landscape.

March 10 —”China’s False Promise of Autonomy to Those Living on its Periphery (And What it Means for Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan)” Allen Carlson, PH.D is an Associate Professor in Cornell University’s Government Department among many other educational responsibilities. Allen has visited China several times & this will be his second lecture for YCSC.

March 17 — “Small Town Journalism Today” Shawn Sullivan, York County Coast Star, is a journalist, columnist, author and podcast host. Shawn will provide a view of small town journalisn. Shawn is also the son of Gary Sullivan, whom this lecture series memorializes.

All lectures are free and you can sign up for all seven if you like. To register send an email to [email protected] with your name and email address.

Social Series — Winter 2021, Free

Bring a Book to Zoom — A Winter Interim With Arlene Jackson, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 3

The ZOOM doors open at 9:30 a.m., meeting begins at 10 a.m. The book list is on our website. Arlene has conducted this reading series for many semesters for Senior College, which is always fun. Register by email as stated above

Time for Tea and Talk — When the snow is falling and the wind is howling and you’re feeling isolated, lonely or bored, you are invited to join this new social exchange with friendly women and maybe a few men. Pour yourself a cup of tea or coffee, or a glass of wine, and enjoy some lighthearted conversation to lift your spirits and warm your heart. Register for this free event by email as stated above or get more info at the website. Tea Time is limited to 25 (minimum five) register for eight weeks.

