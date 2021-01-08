The Maine Red Claws will not compete in the 2021 NBA G League season.

After weeks of rumors, the G League announced Friday that it will hold a single-site regular season in Orlando, Florida, beginning in February, rather than having teams play in their home cities this winter.

A statement from the Red Claws said, “Based on that decision, the Boston Celtics have decided to opt out of this optional scenario, and therefore the Maine Red Claws will not participate in the 2020-21 G League season.

“While we share in our fans’ disappointment that we will not be having a season in Maine this year, we will continue to be active off the court and in our Maine communities. We are grateful to have the best fans and partners in the NBA G League and are excited to continue building towards the future.

“We are committed to a 2021-22 season in Maine and the work has already begun. The best is yet to come for Red Claws and Celtics basketball here in Maine.”

The Red Claws play their home games at the Portland Expo and have a lease with the city that expires on June 30, 2024. They last played at the Expo on March 8 and a road game at Deleware on March 11 before the league was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Celtics are one of 11 NBA teams that have opted out of playing in the shorter G League bubble season in Orlando. The NBA completed its 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World Resort last summer after putting its season on hold in March.

Those teams still have the option of transferring players with two-way contracts to other teams in the G League. For the Celtics, that would be Tacko Fall, the popular 7-foot-5 center, and point guard Tremont Waters, who was last year’s G League Rookie of the Year.

