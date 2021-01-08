In another major early test for the NBA’s new health and safety protocols, Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry received notice during Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Curry, who was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in an offseason trade, played 36 minutes in a 141-136 win over the Washington Wizards in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It remains unclear whether the 76ers’ recent opponents will also be subjected to contact tracing. The Wizards flew to Boston on Wednesday night and practiced there Thursday before a Friday contest against the Celtics. It’s unclear whether they will be subjected to the NBA’s contact tracing program after facing Curry on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Curry traveled with the 76ers and sat on the bench in street clothes for the opening portion of Thursday’s 122-109 loss to the Nets. Curry did not play Thursday because of a sore ankle, and he left the bench area during the game. ESPN.com first reported Curry’s positive test.

Given Curry’s proximity to his teammates, the 76ers remained in New York on Thursday night and will undergo contact tracing and coronavirus testing Friday. The 76ers announced Thursday night that they would not hold practice Friday. Philadelphia is set to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday before traveling to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Monday. Its upcoming week of games also includes a two-game series with the Miami Heat at home Jan. 12 and Jan. 14.

Typically, players must remain quarantined for a period of seven days if they have had direct contact with someone who tested positive. Nets star Kevin Durant is one of numerous NBA players and staffers to undertake a week-long quarantine period after exposure to someone with a positive test.

NBA teams are required to dress eight players for each game. Contact tracing efforts left the Houston Rockets unable to reach that benchmark for their season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, forcing the NBA to postpone that contest. So far, all other NBA games have gone on as scheduled this season.

Brooklyn is set to face the Grizzlies in Memphis on Friday before returning home for a Sunday game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »