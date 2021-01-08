Colts (11-5, No. 7 seed) at Bills (13-3, No. 2), 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Spread: Bills by 6 1/2

Outlook: The smokin’ hot Bills are seeking their first postseason win since 1995 in their first home playoff game in 25 years. Fans will even be there, albeit a sparse pandemic crowd. The Colts’ best hope is to get RB Jonathan Taylor going (253 yards rushing last week) and keep the ball out of Josh Allen’s hands. It isn’t anything I’d bet on. The Bills may be missing WR Cole Beasley again, but Stefon Diggs looks like he’ll be ready to go for a percolating offense that has risen to elite status. Oh, and you’re taking a dome team and dropping it into a Buffalo winter with temps expected in the 26-36 range. It doesn’t make one warm up to the Colts’ chances here.

Prediction: Bills, 31-20

Rams (10-6, No. 6) at Seahawks (12-4, No. 3), 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Spread: Seahawks by 3 1/2

Outlook: The Rams led the league in fewest yards and points allowed. The Seahawks found their mojo around midseason and haven’t allowed more than 23 points in eight straight games. Injury statuses will weigh heavily here. The Rams get WR Cooper Kupp back off the COVID-19 list, and QB Jared Goff (thumb) missed last week but practiced some this week and seems a game-day decision. Seahawks RB Chris Carson and S Jamal Adams both are iffy but hopeful to play. Aaron Donald and that Rams defense are the real deal, Wilson has tailed off after a scorching early season, and the possibility Goff plays underlines the whole thing.

Prediction: Rams, 20-17

Buccaneers (11-5, No. 5) at Washington (7-9, No. 4), 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Spread: Buccaneers by 7 1/2

Outlook: Tom Brady has piloted Tampa Bay into its first playoffs since 2007, and the Bucs understandably are comfortable favorites. All signs point to Brady bagging his 31st career playoff win. Ah, but there’s something about the Washington No-Names. Their coach, Ron Rivera, battled cancer. Their QB, Alex Smith, came back from a catastrophic leg injury. And that defense! Washington, once 1-5, has held seven straight opponents to 20 points or fewer. But it’s time for the feel-good Washington tale to end. Tampa has a fierce run defense, and it’s too much of a stretch and a gamble to imagine this 25th-ranked offense finding a way to outscore Brady.

Prediction: Buccaneers, 24-16

Last week: 12-4. Overall: 9-6-1 vs. spread

– Greg Cote, Miami Herald

